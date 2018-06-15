Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.36, hitting $61.92, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 66,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,140,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

