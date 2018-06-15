Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 60,600 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $33,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,959,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,978,000 after acquiring an additional 810,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,726,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,464,000 after acquiring an additional 391,569 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 732,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,921,000 after acquiring an additional 318,864 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies traded up $0.03, hitting $99.97, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,898,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,812. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.15% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Argus cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.20 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

