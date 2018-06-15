Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $589.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $589.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $580.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.20 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $569.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $52.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $50,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $4,845,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory opened at $53.62 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.27. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

