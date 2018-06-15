Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $764,666.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $4,845,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,110 shares of company stock worth $6,953,971. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 3,227,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.27. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

