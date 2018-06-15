Chegg Inc (CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to post sales of $70.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.82 million. Chegg posted sales of $56.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $303.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.78 million to $305.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $369.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $362.24 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 56,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,234,850.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 563,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,236,032.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,621,627.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,180,161 shares of company stock worth $29,447,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000.

Shares of Chegg opened at $28.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.48. Chegg has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $29.55.

Chegg announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

