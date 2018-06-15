Chegg Inc (CHGG) Receives $21.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.70 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Chegg news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $1,773,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,694,067.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 6,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $173,637.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 502,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,563,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245,830 shares of company stock valued at $28,600,645. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Chegg by 34.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chegg by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Chegg by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,719. Chegg has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Chegg had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

