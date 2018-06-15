Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media coverage about Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chembio Diagnostics earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2864417414338 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.28. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

