Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,417,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,787% from the previous session’s volume of 287,147 shares.The stock last traded at $35.84 and had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $206,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $271,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

