Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners traded up $0.34, reaching $35.84, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,147. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

