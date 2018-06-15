Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Share Price

News headlines about Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 48.8028697645124 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 32,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,799. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 87.21% and a return on equity of 49.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

