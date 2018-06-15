Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Receives $26.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $26.32 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,525,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Francis sold 100,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHSP. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust traded down $0.22, hitting $32.18, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 12.49%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

