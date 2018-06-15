Cheviot Value Management LLC Increases Holdings in Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Nestlé by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 149,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Nestlé opened at $74.73 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Nestlé has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

