Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,295 Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,896. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $57.74 and a 52 week high of $75.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $1,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,854.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter S. Hellman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $243,422.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $5,137,706. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

