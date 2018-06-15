VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (VEA) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,730 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS opened at $44.77 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $47.89.

