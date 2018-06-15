Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 84,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $5,254,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 24,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,148,000 after buying an additional 729,757 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $108.17 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.85 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $226,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,446 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $2,699,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,916,546.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,001 shares of company stock worth $6,278,803 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

