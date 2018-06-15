Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,582. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 114,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,772,414.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,087,614.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,081,166.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JMP Securities set a $108.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

