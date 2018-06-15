China Mobile (CHL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Mobile earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.6053357264387 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

China Mobile traded down $0.23, reaching $44.94, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,048,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.83%.

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

