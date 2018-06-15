China Yuchai International (CYD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Yuchai International earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6075469600709 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYD. ValuEngine downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of CYD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,298. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $689.73 million for the quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

