Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

CNET stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 200,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,671. Chinanet Online has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

