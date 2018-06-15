Christine King Sells 2,900 Shares of IDACORP Inc (IDA) Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $252,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,957.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IDA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.35. 9,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,585. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The coal producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IDACORP by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in IDACORP by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,210 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDACORP by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,061 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

