Christopher Andrew Carlsen Purchases 4,000 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) insider Christopher Andrew Carlsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.22 per share, with a total value of C$16,880.00.

TSE BIR traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.45. The company had a trading volume of 624,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,067. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$6.63.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 112.10%. The company had revenue of C$159.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.78.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

