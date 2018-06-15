Christopher Hobson Acquires 2,500 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Stock

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) VP Christopher Hobson purchased 2,500 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 61,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CORE stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply