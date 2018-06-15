Christopher Hobson Acquires 2,500 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Stock

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) VP Christopher Hobson purchased 2,500 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 61,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CORE stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Core-Mark in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

