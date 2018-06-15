Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $91,205.00 in Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Computer Programs & Systems traded up $0.40, hitting $33.60, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.11. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPSI. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

