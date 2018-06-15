Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Hold

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has surpassed the industry in the past six months, gaining from its focus on buyouts and constant innovations. These factors have been driving the company, which marked its sixth and third straight quarter of positive earnings and sales surprise, respectively in first-quarter 2018, wherein both the top and bottom lines rose year over year. Results were backed by contributions from Waterpik and continued organic sales growth. Organic sales were backed by strength in global consumer products growth, which in turn was fueled by higher volumes. However, the company’s gross margin remains pressurized owing to increased commodity and transport expenses. These hurdles, along with unfavorable brand mix are likely to dent 2018 gross margin. Nonetheless, expected market share and volume gains, benefits from recent tax reforms and focus on product launches and productivity programs keeps management encouraged about its 2018 show.”

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Church & Dwight opened at $49.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $54.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.94 million. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Farrell sold 19,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $925,729.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,720.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,528 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.