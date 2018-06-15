Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,387 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $3,666,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 285,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $653,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Farrell sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $925,729.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

