Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Receives $51.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.23.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Macquarie upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

CHD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 2,249,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,345. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $28,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,494. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Farrell sold 19,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $925,729.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,441.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,720.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,528 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

