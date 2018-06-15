CIBC Lowers National Bank of Canada (NA) Price Target to C$67.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.91.

National Bank of Canada opened at C$63.77 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$53.16 and a twelve month high of C$65.68.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.04. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.31, for a total transaction of C$63,310.00.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

