Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 118,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.19.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 212,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 857,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

