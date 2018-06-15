Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 792 3M Co (MMM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,427,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $191.44 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.65.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

