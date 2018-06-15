Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,423.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. ValuEngine raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

BIO-TECHNE traded up $1.52, hitting $165.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 351,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,035. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.