Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,496 Shares of Pool Co. (POOL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pool were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool traded up $0.69, hitting $151.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 357,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,850. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Pool had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, insider Hart Melanie Housey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $517,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 6,012 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total transaction of $824,124.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,350. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

