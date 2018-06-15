Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Boosts Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,850.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Hinkle sold 25,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $613,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,604. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Home Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.