Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M traded up $1.34, hitting $204.97, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,427,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,696. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. 3M Co has a one year low of $191.44 and a one year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.65.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.