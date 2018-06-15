Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a $203.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base to include fresh business segments. The company identifies additional product and service opportunities for its current and future customers to expand its portfolio. The successful integration of G&K Services has expanded Cintas’ customer profile and augmented its revenues. Cintas has consistently returned cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity to meet its working capital requirements. The stock has performed in line with the industry in the past three months on an average. However, Cintas procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers, making it susceptible to market risks which are beyond its control.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.36.

Shares of Cintas traded down $1.05, hitting $190.51, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 930,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $194.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $1,288,388.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,861,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,814,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $141,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

