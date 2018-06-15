American International Group Inc. Has $6.75 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 1,474,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,060. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.