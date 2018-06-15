Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $988,000 in SP Plus Corp (SP) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SP Plus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 134,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,174,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 96,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 33.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 267,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.80 million. equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

