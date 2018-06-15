Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citigroup (C) Share Price

News headlines about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.890160629598 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.37.

Citigroup traded up $0.18, hitting $66.34, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 29,314,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,195,146. Citigroup has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.