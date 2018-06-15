Timber Hill LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Timber Hill LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,424 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup opened at $66.16 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

