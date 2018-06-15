Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,043,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after purchasing an additional 354,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Getty Realty by 38.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Getty Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 38.13%. sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.