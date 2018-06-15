Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,516,000 after acquiring an additional 442,933 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $27,573,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $13,259,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,694,000 after purchasing an additional 110,250 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 119,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, Chairman James Hagedorn sold 18,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,534,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 8,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $701,614.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,138 shares of company stock worth $5,196,797. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro traded down $0.54, hitting $85.31, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 9.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 53.81%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.