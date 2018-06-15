Citigroup Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,874,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 707.5% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,583,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,804 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,182,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $14,338,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,723,000 after purchasing an additional 327,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust traded down $0.12, reaching $31.73, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.73%.

In other Chesapeake Lodging Trust news, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,525,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO D. Rick Adams sold 75,612 shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $2,252,481.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,612 shares of company stock worth $6,821,981. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $26.32 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.