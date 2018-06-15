Five Below (FIVE) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Citigroup

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Five Below from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below traded down $2.40, reaching $99.69, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 64,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $103.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $480,537.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,415,000 after purchasing an additional 446,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 396,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,483,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after buying an additional 435,463 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.