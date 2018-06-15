Citigroup Boosts Toronto–Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$88.00

Toronto–Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TD. TD Securities upped their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Cormark upped their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto–Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.36.

Shares of TD opened at C$76.20 on Tuesday. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$63.13 and a 52-week high of C$76.81.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.25 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

