Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Paddy Power Betfair (PPB)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 24th.

PPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,700 ($115.83) to GBX 7,800 ($103.85) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($99.85) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,500 ($99.85) to GBX 7,200 ($95.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 8,320 ($110.77) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,652.50 ($101.88).

LON PPB traded down GBX 210 ($2.80) on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,355 ($111.24). 165,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,572.50 ($87.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,967 ($119.38).

In other news, insider Alexander Gersh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,097 ($121.12), for a total transaction of £2,729,100 ($3,633,470.91).

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

