Britvic’s (LON:BVIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a GBX 870 ($11.58) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.78) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($9.05) to GBX 870 ($11.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 760 ($10.12) to GBX 765 ($10.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 800 ($10.65) to GBX 780 ($10.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 860.50 ($11.46).

Britvic traded down GBX 4 ($0.05), hitting GBX 781 ($10.40), during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 633.50 ($8.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 839 ($11.17).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.30 ($0.26) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Britvic had a return on equity of 51.61% and a net margin of 9.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

