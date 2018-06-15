Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) SVP Sells 11,688 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,227,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.94. 2,107,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $109.43.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $697.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.57 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 49.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 346.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,090 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

