Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $19.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $17.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $88.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.91 million to $91.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.93 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 23,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civista Bancshares opened at $24.17 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $268.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.