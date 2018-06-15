Ottley Properties, Llc Buys 1,972 Shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director Ottley Properties, Llc bought 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $20,567.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ottley Properties, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Ottley Properties, Llc acquired 100 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.30. 2,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710. CKX Lands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 1.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

