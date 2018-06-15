ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Purchases $21,702.35 in Stock

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith purchased 434,047 shares of ProtoKinetix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clarence Edward Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Clarence Edward Smith purchased 448,500 shares of ProtoKinetix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Clarence Edward Smith purchased 203,700 shares of ProtoKinetix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,296.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Clarence Edward Smith purchased 288,729 shares of ProtoKinetix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $20,211.03.

On Friday, May 25th, Clarence Edward Smith purchased 228,100 shares of ProtoKinetix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,686.00.

Shares of ProtoKinetix traded down $0.01, reaching $0.10, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 118,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,695. ProtoKinetix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

