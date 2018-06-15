Anthem Inc (ANTM) Position Boosted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 884.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 144.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem traded up $3.42, reaching $245.16, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,470,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,837. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $179.40 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 target price on Anthem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

